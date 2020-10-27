AIADMK IT wing launches campaign

We will run the campaign for five weeks, says IT wing secretary

The AIADMK’s IT wing has launched a campaign — Manasellam EPS Makkalukkaka EPS (Our heart is full of EPS and EPS for People) — promoting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for the 2021 Assembly election in the State.

“We will run the campaign for five weeks and will feature a particular theme every week that highlights the government’s achievements,” said Aspire K. Swaminathan, secretary of the IT wing, on Sunday.

“Besides social media, we will take the message to the ground level by erecting hoardings and putting up posters,” he said, adding that 20,000 posters and hoardings have been put up on main roads.