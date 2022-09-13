AIADMK HQ violence case posted to Sept. 19

The Madras High Court has posted to September 19 further hearing in the case pertaining to the July 11 violence at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.

Justice G. K. Ilanthiraiyan, before whom the case came up on Tuesday, directed that an additional affidavit filed by former Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam seeking a CBI probe into the matter be posted on the same date. The petitioner alleged that not much progress had been made in the case so far.

Meanwhile, former MLA J.C.D. Prabhakar has filed a petition alleging bias in the police investigation. He urged the court to direct the CB-CID to probe the complaint filed by him.