GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK hiked property tax, alleges S.S. Sivasankar

Published - October 09, 2024 12:00 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Tuesday said former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had organised protests against the hike in property tax and was levelling allegations against the DMK government only to retain his control over the AIADMK.

“Internal squabbling is growing in the AIADMK. There are reports that former Minister S.P. Velumani is adopting a new strategy in the party. Former Chief Minister O. Panneeselvam has plans to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. He [Mr Palaniswami] organises protests only to retain his position,” he claimed.

Talking to reporters, he said it was the AIADMK regime led by Mr Palaniswami and earlier by Mr Panneerselvam, which implemented proposals kept in abeyance by their late leader and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

“Property tax was hiked during the AIADMK rule. They joined the UDAY scheme and it resulted in a hike in electricity tariff. Now Mr Palaniswami has sought to project as if the hike in property tax was introduced by the DMK government,” he said.

The Minister said the AIADMK government in 2018 increased the property tax and withdrew the hike when it was under compulsion to conduct the elections to the local bodies. “When the party lost the elections, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani claimed that the hike had been temporarily withdrawn,” Mr Sivasankar said.

Published - October 09, 2024 12:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.