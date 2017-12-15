AIADMK has violated model code of conduct: DMK

Alleging that the AIADMK has violated the model code of conduct in the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency, the DMK lodged a complaint with the Election Commission about a constituency-specific website launched by the information technology wing of the ruling party.

DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi in his representation addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer referred to the website launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday and claimed it was a violation of the code. The website was aimed at facilitating voters to register their grievances so that the government could redress them immediately, Mr. Bharathi said. “This is nothing but influencing the voters to cast votes in favour of the ruling AIADMK party candidate E. Madhusudhanan. This was a violation by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam of the model code of conduct, for which they are liable to be dealt with in accordance with law,” he contended and urged the EC to block the website.