AIADMK general council meeting- snippets

First signature

Tamilmagan Hussain, who was elected AIADMK presidium chairman on Thursday, recalled that as a government bus driver, he had stopped the bus midway and headed to meet MGR after his expulsion from the DMK. He said he was among the first signatories who favoured MGR launching a new party.

MGR song

AIADMK leader B. Valarmathi, in her address, recalled MGR’s famous song ‘Ennadhan nadakum nadakutume...’ (Whatever happens, let it happen) and went on to say that there was one leader and that he would emerge soon, indicating that Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Traffic chaos

The highway leading to the venue in Vanagaram had many vehicles parking on the roadside, leading to congestion until afternoon. VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan tweeted that he was struck in traffic, while he was on his way to see his mother at Apollo Hospitals. He said he was moved by the warmth shown by the AIADMK cadre, who greeted him on the road.

‘EPS will be elected’

After the general council meeting, deputy coordinator K.P. Munusamy said Mr. Palaniswami would be elected as party's general secretary in the July 11 meeting. Former Minister D. Jayakumar said the issue of unitary leadership would be sorted out by then.