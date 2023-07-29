AIADMK functionary, wife end lives because of harassment from moneylender

July 29, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

An AIADMK functionary and his wife ended their lives following harassment from a lender demanding high rate of interest for a loan.

The police said Prakash, 48, of Arambakkam in Tiruvallur district, who was an AIADMK functionary and his wife, Saritha, 42, on Thursday attempted to end their lives after circulating letters and audio files to their friends. Prakash was a taxi driver. However, the neighbours rushed them to Government Stanley Hospital where they died.

Arambakkam police took up investigation into the case. The investigation revealed that Prakash had borrowed ₹1.10 lakh from Raja of Arambakkam in 2017 and was paying ₹11,000 as monthly interest. Recently, he was not able to pay the interest regularly. The couple’s efforts to get help from their relatives ended in vain. Raja abused Prakash and his wife Saritha and threatened to seize their vehicle, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatives of the couple staged a protest in front of Arambakkam police station on Chennai- Kolkata National Highways demanding action. Police launched a search for Raja who was reported to be absconding.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT