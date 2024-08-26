AIADMK functionary held for hurling bottle into Anna Arivalayam

The Teynampet police on Monday arrested Govardhan, 45, of Thoraipakkam an AIADMK party functionary, for hurling an empty beer bottle into Anna Arivalayam, the DMK party headquarters, on Anna Salai. The police said that around 5 a.m., Govardhan came on a two-wheeler and hurled the empty bottle on the premises. There were no staff or partymen present at the time. He was quickly nabbed by the police personnel guarding the building. The police said that Govardhan was drunk.

He was taken to the police station and confessed that he threw the bottle angered by an earlier quarrel with his wife.

