GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK functionary held for hurling bottle into Anna Arivalayam

The police say he was drunk

Published - August 26, 2024 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Teynampet police on Monday arrested Govardhan, 45, of Thoraipakkam an AIADMK party functionary, for hurling an empty beer bottle into Anna Arivalayam, the DMK party headquarters, on Anna Salai. The police said that around 5 a.m., Govardhan came on a two-wheeler and hurled the empty bottle on the premises. There were no staff or partymen present at the time. He was quickly nabbed by the police personnel guarding the building. The police said that Govardhan was drunk.

He was taken to the police station and confessed that he threw the bottle angered by an earlier quarrel with his wife.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.