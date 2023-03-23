HamberMenu
AIADMK functionary held for forcibly attempting to marry woman 

March 23, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Bureau
The Sathangadu police arrested a 28-year-old man, an AIADMK functionary, on charges of abducting a 24-year-old woman to Puducherry and illegally confining her in a hotel in an attempt to marry her. 

Police sources said Gokula Krishnan, 28, of Balakrishna Nagar, Thiruvottriyur, was initially in love with the woman, who was working in a private firm on Rajiv Gandhi Salai. Subsequently, due to a difference of opinion, she avoided him. He forcibly took her when she came out from her house on Tuesday and abducted her to Puducherry, police said.

Based on a complaint from her parents, the police rescued the woman from the hotel and arrested him.

