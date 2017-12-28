AIADMK expels 44 pro-Dhinakaran functionaries

As many as 44 functionaries of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) including former Melur MLA R. Samy, all regarded as supporters of rebel leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, were on Wednesday expelled from the party.

They belonged to eight districts – Madurai, Villupuram, Dharamapuri, The Nilgiris, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Thanjavur and Theni.

This was announced through press releases issued by the party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and the party co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The party also announced that E.A. Rathinasabapathy, Aranthangi MLA and supporter of Mr. Dhinakaran, was relieved of his post as chairman of the Pudukkottai district unit. R. Balasubramani, secretary of the Vellore (West) unit of the Amma Peravai in the party, was also sacked from his position.

The day’s development followed the party’s action against nine office-bearers of the party a few days ago who were all perceived to be supporters of the rebel leader.