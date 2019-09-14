AIADMK, DMK ask party cadre not to erect flex boards

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which was blamed by its political adversaries for being “responsible” for the death of a young woman in a road accident in Pallikaranai on Thursday, asked its members to “fully” avoid putting up cut-outs and flex boards.

“Under no circumstance and for any reason,” should the cadre violate this stipulation, Deputy Chief Minister and party co-ordinator O. Panneerselvam and Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said.

In a statement, the two leaders pointed out that they were “saddened” when they came to know that people were put to hardship due to “acts” committed by some persons “out of over-enthusiasm, unmindful of consequences and ignorance of rules.”

They added that at the time of party events and party workers’ private functions, party cadres should not erect the banners that would create hurdles to the public people.

Meanwhile, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday called upon his partymen not to put up vinyl posters, banners and cutouts, warning that he would not participate in functions if the organizers failed to heed to his advice. Recalling his earlier message to partymen against the banner culture, Mr. Stalin said he was pained by the death of Subasri. “You may erect a couple of banners after obtaining permission from the authorities. Displaying them all over the places causing inconvenience to the of general public and motorists is unacceptable. It should be stopped,” he said in a statement.

He also urged party cadre to strictly follow his direction to prove that the “DMK is a disciplined organisation.”

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri demanded that a compensation of ₹10 lakh be given to the family of Subasri, while slamming the AIADMK for her death. “It is because the AIADMK cadre illegally put up banners that Subasri lost her life,” he said. Mr. Alagiri said the police and officials turn a blind eye to such banners being put up by AIADMK cadre. CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan condemned the ruling AIADMK slamming it for the death of Subasri, “due to misuse of their powers and atrocities of the ruling party”.

In a statement, Mr. Balakrishnan said when opposition parties want to paste even posters, police officials do not give permission. “But when it comes to the ruling party, they turn a blind eye when banners, posters, cutouts are put up even for their birthdays, weddings, party events. It has become common for these banners set up by them to fall and cause loss of life. Despite the High Court calling for action against banners, the police, government and officials act as if this is not a big issue,” he said.

“It is because of this attitude that a girl has lost her life,” he said, and added said strict action should be taken against those who put up these banners, and cutouts.

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan demanded that the family of the girl be given a compensation of ₹1 crore and a government job should be provided to one of her family members. Slamming the inaction of the police over banners of the ruling AIADMK, he said the police gave total freedom to the AIADMK cadre to erect banners and cutouts, despite strict orders of the courts against these. “ The government and the police are solely responsible for this death,” he said.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan issued a directive to party cadre to not put up banners, posters, boards on road sides, pavements and public places. If there is a need to put up such banners, it should be done only with permission to put up such banners and boards, as per rules and regulations,” he said.