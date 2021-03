CHENNAI

08 March 2021 01:26 IST

The AIADMK and the DMDK have resumed seat-sharing talks for the Assembly election.

A DMDK source told The Hindu that party founder Vijayakant’s brother-in-law, L.K. Sudhish, visited Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s residence on Sunday evening.

“No decision has been taken. It may be known only on Monday,” he said.

