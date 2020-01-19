AIADMK cadre caught on camera abusing ACP

A video of two AIADMK functionaries abusing a senior police officer, on Marina beach, went viral on social media and mobile messaging platforms. While no complaint has been registered yet, senior police officers said they were enquiring into the incident.

The city police made elaborate bandobust arrangements on Kamarajar Salai and the Marina on Friday.

Two AIADMK functionaries, who came in a jeep, attempted to enter the Loop Road, where parking was prohibitied. An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), deployed for special bandobust duty, objected and prevented the entry of the vehicle.

The functionaries, who were reportedly drunk, got down from the vehicle, and had a heated argument with the ACP. Though the officer was stubborn in asking them to move away from the place, other police personnel were seen pacifying them. The ACP was abused by the duo when he said that he would arrest them. He then alerted the control room.