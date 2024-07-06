ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK, BJP, PMK condole the murder of BSP leader Armstrong

Updated - July 06, 2024 07:52 am IST

Published - July 06, 2024 07:44 am IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswamy blames Tamil Nadu government for the poor law and order situation.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu BSP chief K. Armstrong was murdered by a gang in Perambur. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

AIADMK secretary and leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswamy has termed the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong to be shocking. Mr. Palaniswamy, condemning the murder of the Dalit leader, blamed the State government for the poor law and order situation, where such incidents have created fear among the public. He wanted the State police to bring the assailants to book at the earliest. 

BJP State president K. Annamalai has said the murder of BSP State leader Armstrong has come as a shock. At this painful time, the BJP expresses its heartfelt sorrow to his grieving family members and the party cadre. 

PMK founder S. Ramadoss condoling the death of Armstrong said he was one of upcoming young  party leaders in the State who had been fighting for the upliftment of the Dalit people. The PMK leader said the loss of Armstrong will leave a vacuum that will be hard to fill. 

