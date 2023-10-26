ADVERTISEMENT

AI cannot replace human touch in medicine: Director General of Health Services Atul Goel

October 26, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India presents a gold medal and certificate to a graduate at the 36th convocation of Sri Ramachandra University in Chennai on October 26, 2023. (From left) R.Velraj, Vice- Chancellor of Anna University, V.R. Venkataachalam, Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research are also seen. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

A patient is not a ‘client’ as modern medicine based on insurance identifies, said Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at the 36th convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) in Chennai on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Delivering the convocation address, Dr. Goel said: “To truly become a doctor, it takes at least five to 10 years of rigorous clinical field practice after getting a degree. Until then, they have to work within their limitations.” 

Dr. Goel, referring to Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the common thread between doctors and engineers, said: “AI is currently being touted as the solution to every problem of mankind. However, it can never replace human touch in medicine.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

SRIHER Chancellor V.R. Venkataachalam conferred degrees to 2044 Doctor of Philosophy, Doctor of Science, undergraduate and postgraduate students in medical, engineering, and management disciplines in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Uma Sekar and Pro Chancellor R.V. Sengutuvan and other senior faculty.

R. Velraj, Vice Chancellor, Anna University, encouraged engineering graduates to intuitively think of the complexity of the human system to design their innovations better. “As this medical university sends off its first cohort of engineers, I hope to see a new era of collaboration between these two disciples,” said Mr. Velraj. Further, he said doctors should also consider the wealth of traditional medicines available in India and use them in an integrated manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US