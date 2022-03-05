AI-based cath lab inaugurated in Chennai

Kumaran Hospitals and Rela Institute on Friday launched the facility jointly

Kumaran Hospitals and Rela Institute on Friday launched an Artificial Intelligence-based cath lab in the city on Friday.

The facility will help healthcare providers in a variety of procedures such as cardiovascular, electrophysiology, oncology and neuro interventional procedures.

Ravi Appasamy, chairman, Appaswamy Real Estates, and Ishari Ganesh, Chancellor, Vels University, launched the lab in the presence of Mohammed Rela, chairman, Rela Hospital, according to a press release.