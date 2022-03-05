AI-based cath lab inaugurated in Chennai
Kumaran Hospitals and Rela Institute on Friday launched the facility jointly
Kumaran Hospitals and Rela Institute on Friday launched an Artificial Intelligence-based cath lab in the city on Friday.
The facility will help healthcare providers in a variety of procedures such as cardiovascular, electrophysiology, oncology and neuro interventional procedures.
Ravi Appasamy, chairman, Appaswamy Real Estates, and Ishari Ganesh, Chancellor, Vels University, launched the lab in the presence of Mohammed Rela, chairman, Rela Hospital, according to a press release.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.