Ahobila Math sabha president passes away

CHENNAI

23 January 2022 01:53 IST

N.V. Vasudevachariar, 89, was involved with the sabha for 40 years

N.V. Vasudevachariar, president of the Sri Ahobila Math Samskrita Vidya Abhivardini Sabha, which runs the Sri Ahobila Math Oriental Higher Secondary School, died in the city on Friday night. He was 89 and is survived by three daughters.

His association with the Sabha and the school spans four decades. Mr Vasudevachariar was the correspondent till 2014 following which he became the president.

Mr. Vasudevachariar was a former member of the Central Sanskrit Board and a former member of the Senate of the University of Madras.

“He was keenly committed to shaping the minds of students and stood for their holistic development. He had a special interest in Sanskrit and encouraged students to learn it as well. He was also keen about students knowing more about the Vedas,” said C. Satish Kumar, Secretary and Correspondent of the sabha.