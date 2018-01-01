Ahead of Pongal, Vandalur zoo introduces online booking

In order to cope with the influx of visitors during Pongal, authorities at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur are planning to introduce online booking for entry tickets, as well as for facilities such as the lion safari.

In a communication, Deputy Director of AAZP Sudha Raman said, “The online services will be launched around Pongal. We have also installed Point of Sales (PoS) machines at counters.”

Ms. Raman added, “We are planning to procure additional wheelchairs, which will be offered to the visitors free of cost.” To monitor the crowd, 32 CCTV cameras will soon be installed on the premises. The zoo is also planning to buy two more battery-operated vehicles, for which sanction has been accorded. The zoo already has 13 such vehicles.

Authorities are also in talks with the Assam and Bihar governments to introduce rhinoceroses to the zoo. “We had a rhinoceros 14 years ago and it attracted a lot of visitors. We are looking at bringing king cobras too,” said an official.

Review meeting

The management recently organised a review meeting to draft plans to help people have a memorable experience at the zoo.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Forest, Health, Transport and Electricity departments, the Fire and Rescue services, the Collectorate, Metrowater, and the police.