Ahead of PM Modi’s Chennai visit on January 19, police set up five-tier security arrangement

January 18, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police is preparing to set up a five-tier security arrangement, with the deployment of 22,000 police personnel, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai, on Friday, January 19, 2024. Mr. Modi will inaugurate the sixth Khelo India Youth Games on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Periamet.

To review security measures for the PM’s visit, Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore conducted a special security review meeting with Additional Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police. Accordingly, a total of 22,000 police personnel including Additional Commissioners of Police, as well as other officers and personnel from the Law and Order, Crime, Traffic and Special Units, the Armed Reserve, the Commando Force and police personnel from the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP), will be deployed to provide a five-layer security cover.

Security has been beefed up, and intensive checking and surveillance are underway at Periamet, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai Airport, Raj Bhavan, Guindy, Adyar INS and surrounding areas ahead of the PM’s visit. Vehicle checks at important junctions, and checks in hotels are also ongoing. Apart from this, police officers and personnel are intensively monitoring important railway stations and bus terminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of the security measures in place, key public spots that fall under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police including the Chennai Airport, INS Adyar, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Periamet, Raj Bhavan and the route from INS Adyar to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium; the route from the stadium to Raj Bhavan and from Raj Bhavan to Chennai Airport have been declared as ‘Red Zones’ and the flying of drone cameras or any other aerial objects has been banned on Friday and Saturday, January 20.

The flying of any aerial objects has also been banned under the entire Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction on these dates, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.