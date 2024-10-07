Ahead of monsoon, SWDs in Mylapore come into focus

Residents of several neighbourhoods in Mylapore have been complaining about stormwater drains and roadside recharge wells staying clogged. In the past few weeks, even a short spell of rain has resulted in flooded roads due to these blockages.

This brings up the concern: what would happen when it rains for extended periods, a frequent occurrence from October to January in Chennai, potentially worsening the situation with prolonged waterlogging?

Residents of R.A. Puram, R.K. Nagar, Jeth Nagar and Mandavelipakkam have shared their experiences. Except for Mandavelipakkam, these areas are close to the Buckingham Canal in Chennai.

K. L. Balasubramaniam from R.K. Nagar explains that the Resident Ward Association (RWA) of R.K. Nagar has urged people to install rainwater harvesting systems at every residential and commercial property. These systems are maintained and monitored by residents. However, the stormwater drains still remain uncleared. He also emphasises the need to channelise the Buckingham Canal to ensure smooth flow of rainwater during heavy rains. Debris often accumulates along the canal’s banks, obstructing water flow. The solid waste management team is frequently called by the RWA to clear the debris.

Ravi Nandyala from Jeth Nagar raises concerns about the frequent dumping of debris near the canal in Mandaveli and the uncleared drainage systems in Jeth Nagar and nearby areas. He also points out that ongoing metro construction in the Mylapore region has caused significant blockages in the sewage system, contributing to the problem.

Suresh Shanbogue from Mandavelipakkam expresses frustration over the poor state of the area, largely due to metro rail construction, which has stalled the installation of recharge wells. Residents have also been asked to bear 50% of the installation cost, a financial burden many find difficult to carry. While the residents have already installed rainwater harvesting systems on their premises, he urges the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to take swift action in clearing the stormwater drains and completing the installation of recharge wells.

“After the severe water shortages of 2016–2019, CARWA residents in Central Abhiramapuram embraced rainwater harvesting. Buildings like Lakshmi Apartments and businesses like Ragas Coffee have implemented effective systems to recharge groundwater. Entrepreneurs like Rekha Rangarajan have also ensured proper RWH structures and paver block layouts to enhance water absorption. With redevelopment, RWH has become a priority. Improved stormwater drains, especially after the 2019 floods, have largely solved flooding issues, though some areas like the Subramaniam Street junction still face water logging due to faulty road gradients,” says R. Kannan from CARWA.

“We’ve installed around 17 recharge wells in R.A. Puram and regularly maintain them. However, some were damaged during the construction of storm water drains, but we ensured they were repaired and desilted. We also requested the installation of small wells beneath the drains to collect water, and a few were installed. Unfortunately, these drains are now clogged with plant debris, stones, and even sewage. The canal is filled with waste, with people dumping used furniture under the MRTS station, causing blockages. This results in frequent flooding on 1st Main Road. We’ve informed the authorities and are awaiting immediate action,” says TN Srinivas, Vice President of the R.A. Puram Residents Welfare Association (RAPRA).

Residents are hoping for flood-free localities this monsoon.