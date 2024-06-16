Ahead of monsoon, incomplete storm water drains cause concern

Time and again, the torrential rain in Chennai has prompted concerns over the city’s preparedness, with flooded streets and incomplete storm water drains drawing the attention of all. While a significant progress has been made in the last two decades, challenges remain in ensuring adequate drainage and prevention of waterlogging in critical areas as the city has grown rapidly.

Even the summer rain was a matter of concern in some core areas and in many added areas where residents expect the Greater Chennai Corporation to complete the storm water drains to have a flood-free monsoon this year.

Flooded road

Musiri Subramaniam Road that links Alwarpet and Mylapore was flooded in the evening on June 8 after rain lashed the city. Greams Road was partially inundated on June 5. At Sait Colony in Egmore, sewage mixed with the stagnant rainwater on the roads and caused inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. In areas prone to flooding in Velachery and Madipakkam, the residents hope that the Corporation will come up with a solution to preventing inundation.

‘Core areas good’

After reviewing monsoon preparedness on June 8 in Chennai, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said that in the core areas, 99% of the storm water drains were completed. “A rainfall measuring 15-20 cm and spread across 24-48 hours would not cause flooding. But torrential rain, as in the case of last year, may still cause inundation in some parts. There is a plan to ensure that people receive essential services in such an event,” he said.

According to the data from the Corporation, roughly 64% of the storm water drains across the city, including in extended areas, have been completed. Of the 1,139.90 km planned this year, 733 km was completed as on June 10. The total estimated expenditure for the installation of the storm water drains is ₹4,905.85 crore, of which ₹2,882.46 crore has been spent so far.

In the extended areas, of the 1,069.64 km planned at an estimated cost of ₹4,577.58 crore, 671.82 km was constructed at a cost of ₹2,665.51 crore, according to the data.

This project includes the work in the Kovalam Basin, funded by the Germany-based KfW Development Bank, and the Kosasthalaiyar Basin, funded by the Asian Development Bank. The work in the two basins began in 2018.

More than 93% of the work along the Mambalam Canal has also been completed, including the stretch between Gangai Karaipuram to G.N. Chetty Road and from G.N. Chetty Road to Giriappa Road. The project cost is ₹59.42 crore.

The pending work, which is ‘Priority 2’ taken up at a cost of ₹350 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund, will be completed this year.

Desilting drains

According to Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, the torrential rain due to Cyclone Michaung in December 2023 led to accumulation of silt in the catch pits every hour on Bazullah Road and Vijaya Raghavachari Road, close to the Mambalam Canal. “Earlier, it was deemed sufficient to desilt them once a year; now, desilting will be done frequently,” he said.

The Corporation workers have been told to clean the 90,618 catch pits regularly. Of them, work was in progress on 39,956 as on June 11. The work on 7,288 catch pits is yet to be taken up. The civic body was yet to desilt 739 km of the 2,624-km storm water drains in the city as on June 11, according to the data. It has deployed 487 workers for this purpose.

The northeast monsoon which the city fears begins in the middle of October.

Lack of coordination

Residents of the wards where the work is in progress have pointed out the lack of coordination with other government agencies such as the Railways.

Ward 84 councillor J. John says the Corporation has started constructing new drains to prevent flooding at Korattur. “The work involves permission from the Railways to drain water from the Ambattur lake into the Korattur lake. But the Corporation has not created a larger drain on the railway land; instead, it has opted for a smaller drain to avoid payment of ₹30 crore to the Railways. As many as 15,000 voters at Korattur have been affected by the floods last monsoon, as the drains were not designed properly. The Corporation is constructing a new concrete drain five feet deep, which is inadequate. In the event of the area getting flooded during the next northeast monsoon, the engineers who designed the five-foot drains will be held responsible. We want better infrastructure to drain excess water from the Ambattur lake into the Korattur lake. Floodwaters from other lakes such as the Ayapakkam lake reach the Ambattur lake and finally reach the Korattur lake during the monsoon. As the drain near the Patravakkam railway station is not designed properly, the flood risk remains high. We request better drains from the Ambattur lake to the Korattur lake,” he says.