Ahead of election, People Living with HIV/AIDS put forward their demands

April 09, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With the Lok Sabha election approaching, People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLHA) in Tamil Nadu have put forward a number of demands, including constitution of a welfare board for them, through the State government, and free higher education for their children at all private colleges.

G. Karunanidhi, secretary, Tamil Nadu Networking People with HIV/AIDS, Namakkal, said dialysis machines should be made available zone-wise at government medical college hospitals for PLHA. There should be no discrimination against PLHA requiring surgeries, which should be done at all government and private hospitals under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), he said.

They also demanded that the government should provide poor PLHA living in rented houses with free houses. They sought an increase in the funds provided for the 34 Drop-In Centres, being established by HIV-positive networks through the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society, and extension of the scheme to all districts. “Right now, doctors are posted to antiretroviral therapy centres on an in-charge basis. We are requesting the government to post full-time doctors to these centres,” Mr. Karunanidhi said.

The PLHAs have urged the political parties to look into their demands and take it forward.

