Ahead of election, city set to get 703 new polling stations

The number of facilities will increase from 3,754 to 6,123

The District Election Office will develop 703 polling stations at new locations outside the existing ones. As a result, a number of electors in the 16 Assembly constituencies of the city will vote in new polling locations in the coming election.

Starting February 10, the District Election Office will conduct SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) activities to create awareness among electors about the new polling locations. All the new polling locations will be developed within a distance of 2 km from the existing facilities. The District Election Office conducted a meeting with representatives of political parties before finalising the locations this week.

Most and least

Kolathur Assembly constituency will get 117, the highest number of new polling stations, while Royapuram will get the lowest increase, getting just six additional stations. Various programmes will be organised to create awareness about the new stations.

Greater Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Meghanatha Reddy said street-wise awareness campaigns, including street plays and other programmes, will be organised in the city’s 16 Assembly constituencies after February 10. Residents will get information about the new polling locations during the street play. Social media will also be used.

After the creation of the new polling stations, R.K. Nagar will have a total of 388; Perambur will stand at 456; Kolathur 436; Villivakkam 382; Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar 341; Egmore 292; Royapuram 285; Harbour 276; Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni 362; Thousand Lights 369; Anna Nagar 438; Virugambakkam 439; Saidapet 416; Thyagaraya Nagar 366; Mylapore 413 and Velachery 464. The number of polling stations across the city will increase from 3,754 to 6,123. The Chennai District Election Office has found that 1,666 polling stations could be established in the existing locations.

In Velachery, officials have been able to find 162 new polling stations in the existing locations. Only 41 polling stations will be established in new locations in Velachery.