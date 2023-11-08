Ahead of Deepavali, special wards to treat burn injuries set up in 95 government hospitals

November 08, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

In view of Deepavali, the Health department has established special burns wards in 95 government hospitals across the State. A total of 750 beds were earmarked for these wards, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Wednesday.

Shortly after inaugurating one such special ward at Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, the Minister said the ward has 20 beds — 12 for men and eight for women — and was equipped with ventilators and oxygen supply.

He said that in 2020, 15 persons with burn injuries were treated at KMC during Deepavali and there was one death. A total of 30 persons were treated in 2021 and 38 in 2022, with nil deaths.

Special burns wards were established in 95 government hospitals, including medical college hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and taluk hospitals, he said.

New infrastructure for KMC

With a new building coming up at KMC with Japan International Cooperation Agency-funding, the Minister said that the construction is likely to be completed by the end of January 2024. The building is coming up at a total cost of ₹359 crore — ₹197 crore for civil infrastructure and ₹162 crore for medical equipment. It will have 441 beds and 16 operation theatres.

Following a demand to demolish buildings that are over 100 years old and construct new ones, an announcement to construct a building with six floors at a cost of ₹125 crore was made. The work would commence once the new building is opened and departments shifted to it, Mr. Subramanian said.

The Minister said so far, 6,345 cases of dengue were reported in the State. “This will continue till December and could probably reach 7,500 cases due to the rains. Every day, there are at least 40 to 50 cases. Presently, 525 persons are under treatment for dengue and their condition is stable,” he said.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Member of Legislative Assembly (Anna Nagar) M.K. Mohan, KMC dean Muthuselvan and Head of KMC Burns department Nellaiyappar were present.

