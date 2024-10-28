Ahead of Deepavali, special burns ward set up at KMC

In view of Deepavali, a 25-bed special burns ward has been set up at the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said there were 12 beds for men, eight for women and five for children. He said that KMC has a full-fledged burns department with 75 beds that treats nearly 2,000 patients with various burn injuries in a year. This included burn injuries caused by flames, electricity, acid, firecrackers and chemicals. The department receives patients from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States.

As a result of precautionary measures taken every year during Deepavali, the number of persons with injuries caused by firecrackers has been on the decline, he said.

He added that already, doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers of government health institutions from across the State were being continuously trained by doctors of KMC’s burns department through the National Health Mission on management of burns. This was to ensure that persons with burn injuries can approach government medical college hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and taluk hospitals for treatment.

Personnel attached to the Fire and Rescue Services Department demonstrated precautionary measures to be taken while igniting fire crackers, while students of KMC staged an awareness skit for a safe Deepavali for the public. Pamphlets on dos and don’ts while bursting firecrackers were readied to create awareness among the public. The precautionary measures, included avoid bursting crackers near places where there are elderly and patients, refrain from igniting crackers near pet animals, do not handle crackers that do not burst, do not bend over while lighting crackers, children should be allowed to light crackers under adult supervision, wear cotton clothes and footwear while bursting crackers and ignite crackers in an open area.

Mr. Subramanian said that the Chief Minister would soon inaugurate the newly-constructed tower block at KMC.