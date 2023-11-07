ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Deepavali, 18,000 police personnel deployed in Chennai to ensure safety of residents

November 07, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Drone cameras, watch towers and a face-recognition app are among the many measures the police are taking to monitor crowds and prevent crime, as crowds throng shopping areas before the festival

The Hindu Bureau

A policewoman seen monitoring crowds on Ranganathan Street in T. Nagar | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) has deployed 18,000 police personnel to ensure the safety and security of the public, as shopping sprees increase with Deepavali approaching.

On the orders of Chennai Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore, elaborate security arrangements are in place at commercial areas of the city where people are congregating in huge numbers. Special security arrangements have been made T. Nagar, Pondy Bazaar, Purasawalkam, Mylapore, Flower Bazaar, Washermenpet and Koyambedu. Security measures are in place to control crowds, for crime prevention and to regulate traffic to avoid congestion.

In a press release, Mr. Rathore said 18,000 police personnel have been deployed, including those from the law and order, crime and traffic wings, as well those from the Armed Reserve, Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) and Home Guards to ensure the safety and security of the public.

Watchtowers, drones, CCTV

A total of 17 temporary watch towers have been set up at four places: T. Nagar, Washermenpet, Kilpauk and Flower Bazaar. Police personnel have been deployed on a rotational basis to monitor crowds through 21 binoculars. Five temporary police control rooms and 10 temporary help desks have also been set up in T. Nagar, Washermenpet, Purasawalkam and Flower Bazaar areas. An additional 42 CCTV cameras have been installed in T. Nagar and Washermenpet, through which events are being monitored live. Additionally, drone cameras are being deployed in T. Nagar and Flower Bazaar area to monitor crowds and prevent crime.

Monitoring CCTV cameras and tracking the movement of criminals are among the police’s duties, with arrangements also made to hand over lost children to their guardians.

To further thwart criminal activities, police personnel are being deployed, on a rotational basis, to check for known criminals through the Face Recognition System app. An exclusive WhatsApp group has also been created for police personnel to share information to prevent and deter crimes.

Bags of members of the public are being checked randomly through mobile X-Ray baggage scanner vehicles at commercial establishments, shopping malls and at places where people throng in large numbers. Women have been urged to wear scarves to prevent chain snatching.

Safety slogans and crime prevention precautionary measures slogans are being broadcast through wide LED screens and via 19 public address (PA) systems. Instructions will be given to the public on safety, on not causing traffic jams, and on protecting their mobile phone, money, jewellery and other belongings.

