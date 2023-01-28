ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Chief Minister’s visit, Vellore town, Katpadi railway station get a makeover

January 28, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VELLORE

The Chief Minister will hold review meeting on ongoing projects in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakuruchi districts at the Collectorate

The Hindu Bureau

Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian and Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan inspecting Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Katpadi on Saturday ahead of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to Vellore on February 1. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ahead of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s visit to Vellore on February 1 and 2, the town, including Katpadi railway station, Collectorate building and Green Circle, is getting a major makeover.

Last year, he visited Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts to inaugurate completed works and launch new projects in these districts. During his two-day visit, Mr. Stalin will inaugurate Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi hostel block and Pearl Research Park on VIT campus in Vellore on February 1.

The Chief Minister will hold review meeting on ongoing projects in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakuruchi districts at the Collectorate and distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Katpadi on February 2 before heading to Chennai. “We are happy that the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, will be visiting Vellore by train. The station has been spruced up,” S. Neelamegam, Station Manager (SM), Katpadi railway station, told The Hindu.

Officials said that unlike his previous visit to the town by road, Mr. Stalin preferred to visit the town by train this time. Spread over 86 acres along the Palar, the Katpadi junction handles around 260 trains and about 30,000 passengers daily. As the train from Chennai will arrive at platform one of the station, new painting work, dustbins, seating arrangements, clock are being made. 

The Collectorate, built in 1990, is also being given a facelift with a fresh coat of paint. The Chief Minister will hold review meeting of five districts at the Collectorate. Additional entrance is also being built with a police outpost at the Collectorate. Around 2,000 police personnel will be involved in the security duty.

On Saturday, along with Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan inspected the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Katpadi where the Chief Minister will distribute welfare assistance in a public function.

Meanwhile, Vellore Collector has temporarily stopped the ongoing bull race in the district between January 31 and February 3 as part of security measures for the Chief Minister visit.

