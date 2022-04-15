aha launches its Tamil OTT service

We are excited to work with several young writers, says Allu Aravind

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched OTT platform aha’s Tamil service on Thursday.

The platform, its promoters said, would have 100% Tamil content and has a slew of original films, web series, and reality shows in the pipeline to be released in the coming months.

In his address, Mr. Stalin emphasised the importance of entertainment platforms providing local content and said it was important to connect with local audiences. “aha Tamil will exclusively have only Tamil content which we have developed with creators from across the State.

Many young writers have many interesting things to say and we are excited to be working with them,” said Allu Aravind, promoter of aha.

Among the originals that aha has on its Tamil slate is the upcoming film Bhamakalaapam starring Priyamani and director Vetrimaaran’s Pettakaalai.

The platform will acquire films which have or will be released in cinemas such as G.V. Prakaash Kumar starrer Selfie, Ashok Selvan starrer Manmadha Leelai, and the upcoming film Sardar starring Karthi.

Ajit Thakur, chief executive officer of aha, spoke.

Actor Silambarasan and Music composer Anirudh Ravichandar were announced as the brand ambassadors of aha Tamil.