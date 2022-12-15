  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022France vs Morocco LIVE score, FIFA World Cup semifinal: Mbappe, Saiss, Aguerd in Starting XI, Konate replaces Upamecano

Agriculture conference-cum-expo begins at VIT

December 15, 2022 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
M. Krishnan, vice-chancellor, Central University of Tamil Nadu, speaking at the Uzhavar Kalanjiam on Wednesday.  G. Viswanathan, Chancellor of VIT, is seen. 

M. Krishnan, vice-chancellor, Central University of Tamil Nadu, speaking at the Uzhavar Kalanjiam on Wednesday.  G. Viswanathan, Chancellor of VIT, is seen.  | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

A two-day annual agriculture conference-cum-expo began at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, on Wednesday.

VIT has been conducting Uzhavar Kalanjiam, an agri conference-cum-exhibition every year for the benefit of farmers in Vellore and other surrounding districts.

It includes demonstration of organic farming, new techniques in agriculture, water management and latest equipment introduced in the farming sector.

Addressing the delegates, G. Viswanathan, chancellor of VIT, urged government and farmers to protect and maintain waterbodies such as lakes and ponds.

He also spoke about the need to desilt waterbodies and dams in the State to store more water, and use it when needed. “It is high time we take steps to protect our waterbodies,” he said.

M. Krishnan, vice-chancellor, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, said farmers were the backbone of the country and they contributed a lot to the development of the nation. T. Arumugam, vice-chancellor, Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore, said India had become self-reliant in food grain production and was one of the leaders in the agriculture sector in the world. “We should be thankful to the farmers, who work hard every day to achieve this,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Agriculture department additional director M. Rajendran, VIT vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam also spoke at the function.

Over 4,500 farmers belonging to Vellore and surrounding districts would take part in the two-day event in which experts in the farming and allied sectors deliver their address and over 100 stalls have been set up to display new equipment, farm produce and credit from agriculture, horticulture and farming related industries among others.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.