Agriculture conference-cum-expo begins at VIT

December 15, 2022 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - VELLORE

A two-day annual agriculture conference-cum-expo began at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, on Wednesday.

VIT has been conducting Uzhavar Kalanjiam, an agri conference-cum-exhibition every year for the benefit of farmers in Vellore and other surrounding districts.

It includes demonstration of organic farming, new techniques in agriculture, water management and latest equipment introduced in the farming sector.

Addressing the delegates, G. Viswanathan, chancellor of VIT, urged government and farmers to protect and maintain waterbodies such as lakes and ponds.

He also spoke about the need to desilt waterbodies and dams in the State to store more water, and use it when needed. “It is high time we take steps to protect our waterbodies,” he said.

M. Krishnan, vice-chancellor, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, said farmers were the backbone of the country and they contributed a lot to the development of the nation. T. Arumugam, vice-chancellor, Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore, said India had become self-reliant in food grain production and was one of the leaders in the agriculture sector in the world. “We should be thankful to the farmers, who work hard every day to achieve this,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Agriculture department additional director M. Rajendran, VIT vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam also spoke at the function.

Over 4,500 farmers belonging to Vellore and surrounding districts would take part in the two-day event in which experts in the farming and allied sectors deliver their address and over 100 stalls have been set up to display new equipment, farm produce and credit from agriculture, horticulture and farming related industries among others.