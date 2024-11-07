 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Agricultural scientist underlines need to grow climate resilient crops

Published - November 07, 2024 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Agricultural scientist Rajeev K. Varshney, on Wednesday underlined the need to grow climate resilient crops that are sustainable, have more nutrition and have higher productivity to feed the increasing global population.  

Delivering the M.S.Swaminathan Centenary Lecture Series at the M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation here, Varshney also said that to ensure zero hunger, good health and well-being, those working in agriculture need to integrate genomics in the breeding programme. This is called genomics-assisted breeding. Varshney, who is director, WA State Agricultural Biotechnology Centre; Director, Centre for Crop & Food Innovation; International Chair in Agriculture & Food Security, Murdoch University, Australia, said that genomics, pan-genomics, GWAS and haplotype analysis can help identify precise genes and genetic selection tools for genomic breeding.  

A rapid-delivery system needs to be established/ strengthened in developing countries. The support of international, national and local government/ agencies was a must and capacity-building was needed for sustainable agriculture and food security, he added. Talking about how food security was built, he praised the work of scientists, including the late M. S. Swaminathan and Norman Borloug and said that present day scientists were working on the path shown by these men. Though food production had increased considerably when compared to the 1960s, there were still hungry people on the planet.   

Sowmya Swaminathan, chairperson, MSSRF, was present on the occasion.  

Published - November 07, 2024 12:28 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.