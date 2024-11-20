ADVERTISEMENT

Agricultural scientist Prof. Bansal elected Fellow of TWAS

Published - November 20, 2024 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Renowned agricultural scientist K.C. Bansal has been elected as a Fellow of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) for the advancement of science in developing countries.

Professor Bansal, who is currently an Adjunct Professor, Centre for Crop and Food Innovation, Murdoch University, Australia, will be a Fellow, effective January 1, 2025. The election is in recognition of his outstanding contribution to science and its promotion in the developing world, said Quarraisha Abdool Karim, president, TWAS in the congratulatory letter to Prof. Bansal.

He has held positions including Secretary, National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, New Delhi; Senior Adviser, Alliance of Bioversity International and International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (CGIAR), Asia-India, New Delhi; and Senior Fellow, TERI-Deakin Nano-Biotechnology Centre, TERI, Gurgaon (Deakin University, Australia).

As part of a large volume of research, Prof. Bansal has provided molecular insights underlying abiotic stress tolerance by exploiting the natural genetic variation in major crops.

He has identified landraces and wild species of wheat, rice and mustard that exhibit wide adaptation to climate change. He then cloned several useful genes and promoters regulating tolerance to a range of abiotic stresses using functional genomics approaches, transcriptomics and genome-wide analysis, and validated their function using transgenic approach in crop plants.

He has identified climate analogues in crops for enhancing adaptive capacity to climate change using novel geo-referencing tools in pearl millet, chickpea, pigeon pea and sorghum.

