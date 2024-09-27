The agricultural labourers from West Bengal who were stranded in Chennai after starving for several days are set to leave for their home State.

Two of the labourers, however, are in a critical condition and are receiving treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, after they, and others, collapsed from starvation at the Dr. M.G.R. Chennai Central Railway Station earlier this month.

The first batch of two labourers left for West Bengal after receiving financial assistance.

Mangrul Gram Panchayat in West Bengal had written a letter to the local authorities in Chennai to help all the 12 stranded agricultural labourers in the city. In the letter, Bandana Ray, the pradhan of Mangrul Gram Panchayat, had requested the authorities to ensure that the labourers returned home safely.

The Chennai Corporation had provided food and shelter to the labourers after their rescue. The West Bengal government is also in touch with the Tamil Nadu government, assisting with the rescue operation.

