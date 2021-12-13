Agreement signed for new palliative care unit

CHENNAI

13 December 2021 01:38 IST

The Crescent Hospital has served the needy: Prince of Arcot

The Crescent Hospital and the All India Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, Tamil Nadu State Committee, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for starting a palliative care unit, ‘Quaide Milleth Centre for Humanity’, on Sunday.

While speaking at the valedictory function of platinum jubilee celebrations of the hospital, Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali Azimjah said that at a time when the medical field has become a business and people end up paying lakhs when they walk out of a hospital, this place continues to help the poor with affordable healthcare.

Service to the poor

“They have been consistently doing yeomen service for the needy. If there are more such hospitals, it will greatly benefit the poor,” he said.

The President of The Crescent Hospital, Syed Khaleefathullah, said what had started as a small unit here decades ago, has grown into a recognised hospital that offers service to the poor.

M. Razzack, chairman, celebration committee of the hospital, said dialysis and cataract surgeries were done free of cost for 75 persons as part of the celebrations.

Also, every Tuesday, outpatient services too are rendered for free, Mr. Razzack added.

Kunhimon Haji, Tamil Nadu State President, All India Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, spoke during the occasion.

A platinum jubilee souvenir was released as part of the celebrations.