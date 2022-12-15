Age of consent needs to be arrived at with informed understanding of adolescent development, says expert

December 15, 2022 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The age of consent to sexual activity is influenced by our contextual, socio-political norms rather than a really informed understanding of adolescent development, or at what point in adolescent development children are capable of making decisions and are ready to exert their rights, said Jenny Pearce, Safer Young Lives Research Centre, Our Voices University Network.

Ms. Pearce was speaking as a part of webinar, ‘Do legally established ages of consent to sexual activity protect or penalise children?’ organised by Safer Young Lives Research Centre and Our Voices, University of Bedfordshire. “There’s very little consistency in the age that we agree upon to which children should be protected, or when children have the capacity to make their own decisions,” she said.

The webinar sought to delve into the contradictions and complexities about legally establishing minimum ages of consent to sexual activity as experienced by young people and those representing them.

‘Need to change narrative’

Mark Kavenagh from Evident Consulting said that there was a contrast in how adults and young people define sexual activity with regard to technology.

“Online activity shows us that rigid definitions and rules about sexual activity don’t reflect the lived realities of young people. We need to take nuance into conversations involving consensual sexual activity,” he said.

Emphasizing the need to change the narrative, he said that a dialogue with young people which is a two-way conversation and minimises shame and self-blame was necessary.” There needs to be an acknowledgement of the nuances between self-generated content and child sexual activity,” he added.

Vidya Reddy of Tulir- Centre for Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse spoke about the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012, in India, the mandatory reporting and its subsequent impact on young people in the context of consensual sexual relationships.

“Socio-economically disadvantaged young people are targeted, and young men are singled out. While the act specifies child enabling procedures, there is a violation of this and procedural lapses and the resources expended put them to great hardship,” she said.