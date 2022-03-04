Agarwal’s Eye Hospital to offer free eye check-ups for women

Programme conducted to commemorate International Women’s Day

Programme conducted to commemorate International Women’s Day

To commemorate International Women’s Day, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, will conduct free eye check-up camp for women of all age groups across its 18 branches in the city till March 31, 2022. For registration, contact 82911 76584.

A press release said the hospital has made special arrangements to screen for specific eye diseases and disorders that women have a higher risk of contracting. These include age-related macular degeneration, ocular manifestations of autoimmune diseases, cataract, dry eye, glaucoma, low vision, thyroid eye diseases and refractive errors.

The hospital will also conduct awareness sessions on the steps women need to take to minimize the risk of eye diseases that can arise from factors exclusive to them — hormonal surges during pregnancy, menopause, susceptibility to autoimmune diseases, among others, said S. Soundari, regional head — clinical services, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.