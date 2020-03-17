‘Agama shastra permits closure of temples’

Noted archaeologist R. Nagaswamy on Monday said temples in Tamil Nadu could be closed till the threat from COVID-19 subsides, arguing that there was a provision in the Agama shastra to do that.

“The temples can be closed in the event of mahamari (epidemic), fire, earthquake and invasion. Invoke the presiding deity in tharpai (grass) and worship it from a private place,” Mr. Nagaswamy told The Hindu.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has also advised devotees not to throng places of worship.

Mr. Nagaswamy said temples in Tamil Nadu had done it in the past when it was invaded by Malik Kafur and during epidemics. “To save bronzes from attacks, temple authorities and priests buried them inside the temples or in safe places. The bronzes unearthed in many places were actually buried during invasions,” he said. Mr. Nagaswamy said once the threat is gone, the priests should perform prayasidda and shanti and re-invoke the deity.