AG issues notices to 23 advocates

Advocate General Vijay Narayan has issued notices to designated senior counsel R. Vaigai and 22 other advocates on permission sought by lawyer R. Soundararajan to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against them for having given a representation against Justice S. Vaidyanathan of the Madras High Court.

The notices have been issued to ascertain the views of the advocates before taking a decision on the plea to grant permission for initiation of contempt proceedings. The applicant was aggrieved against a representation given by the advocates to Chief Justice V.K. Tahilramani taking exception to certain remarks made by the judge against Christian missionaries and educational institutions.

Subsequent to the representation, the judge had withdrawn those remarks from his verdict. However, the lawyer claimed that the act of the 23 advocates amounted to scandalising the court proceedings and interfering with administration of justice. He claimed that the representation was given only to sensationalise the issue.