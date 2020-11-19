AG-DMS Metro station gets a makeover

CMRL gets good response to ‘semi-naming rights’ initiative for stations on Anna Salai

Commuters travelling through Anna Salai can get a glimpse of Chennai Metro AG-DMS station’s walls wearing a dark blue shade with the brand name Lalitha Jewellery. Already, Nandanam Metro station has been painted red with Muthoot group’s name next to the station name.

This is a part of “semi-naming rights” initiative of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. under which a firm’s name can be prefixed to the name of the station and the exteriors can be painted to a different colour according to the firm’s choice.

Through this, CMRL aims to better its “non-fare box” revenue. AG-DMS stations records a footfall of nearly 800 to 1,000 a day. Teynampet and Saidapet stations are likely to be brought under ‘semi naming rights’.

‘Good visibility’

R. Anandakrishnan of Mark Metro, the firm that has acquired rights for some of the stations in phase I project for semi-naming rights, said, “Quite a few companies are keen on taking the ‘semi-naming’ rights from us for stations on Anna Salai since they get a good visibility. The brand name is highlighted prominently and the structures of a station are painted to match the colour of their respective brand too. We are now focussing on stations in Anna Salai since the patronage is relatively better on this stretch and the brands will get good visibility on an arterial road as well,” he added.

Sources said more companies would be keen on advertising inside the stations only when the number of people travelling through Metro Rail goes up. Before COVID-19, Metro had a steady inflow and increase and by March, the average daily ridership touched about 1 lakh to 1.2 lakh. But after the lockdown, the numbers plummeted to 10,000 initially and now gradually the number has risen to 30,000 passengers a day.