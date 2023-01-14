60% of work completed on the multi-crore ROB project

January 14, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST

Work on the Rs 24.66 crore under construction Road Over Bridge (ROB) that would replace the existing manned level Crossing (LC:80) on the Cuddalore - Chittoor High Road in Polur near Tiruvannamalai, is on the fast lane with more than 60 percent of the work has been completed.

Originally got its nod in April 2013, the multi-crore project is being jointly done by the Southern Railway and the State Highways Department on a 50:50 fund basis. The two-lane bridge will be 700 metres long and 12 metres wide with at least 50 LED street lights on the bridge and its service lanes. Tiled footpath with steel hand railings forms part of the bridge. Staircases from the bridge to reach the railway station are also being built. A total of 28 electricity poles and three transformers were relocated for the bridge work. “The new bridge will provide us easy access to public facilities like bus terminus, market, banks and hospitals in the neighbourhood. It will also ease movement of vehicles in the town,” said K. Satish, a resident.

Currently, 3,450 square metres of land including 1,000 sq.mts of government land has been acquired to complete remaining bridge work. This work includes laying of service lanes on both sides of the elevated bridge and construction of storm water drains by the State Highways. Each service lane will be 5.5 metres wide whereas storm water drains will be one metre deep and height. On its part, the Southern Railway has begun construction of two concrete pillars, covering a distance of 25 metres on the track portion of the bridge. Delay in land acquisition by the revenue department of the district administration has escalated the total project cost from Rs 17.37 crore (2019) to Rs 24.66 crore (2023).