After the floods, Corporation restores street lights across city

Cyclone Michaung had not only affected thousands of houses but also taken out electricity across the city, affecting street lights. While normalcy returned to the city a week later, the Greater Chennai Corporation received complaints from residents about faulty street lights in various zones as recently as December 29.

Govindaraj, 64, a shopkeeper at Burma Nagar, Sadayankuppam, in Zone 1 (Thiruvottiyur), says the street lights were restored three weeks after the rain. “The lights were switched off to avoid electrocution and children found it tough to navigate the area until the lights were restored last week,” he says.

C.R. Balaji, 56, a social activist at Mylapore, says he noticed lights flickering while passing by Kesavaperumal Koil Street, East Mada Street, and South Canal Bank Road. “This is usually in the early morning or late evening hours. The Corporation fixes the lights when informed,” he adds.

Compared with the past, the redress is swifter, says Baskar Seshadri, 65, a resident of Mandaveli for over 60 years. “If there is heavy rain, there is a delay. But issues are addressed within an hour or so usually,” he says. He adds that there are five main network and broadband operators who have left the old wires twined around the street lights. This needs to be looked into.

Private agencies for maintenance

According to data from the civic body, Zone 6 (Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar) recorded the highest number of complaints on December 29, followed by Zone 9 (Teynampet). Notably, the Corporation passed a resolution at the Council meeting the same day to hand over the operation and maintenance of 1,77,632 street light posts in 10 zones to 10 private agencies for one year. Of them, 17,189 are in Zone 6 alone.

“The existing period of contract is one year. Hence, according to the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Rules, 2000, Section-14(9), the contract may be extended by 25% of one year. That amounts to three months,” the Corporation said in the resolution.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Corporation lays out penalties if the street lights are not restored within 24 hours of a complaint being lodged. If the repair exceeds the specified time frame, a penalty of 5% of the total cost per pole per year (calculated as the tender value divided by the total number of street light posts and high masts) will be deducted until resolution. Penalties will increase if a problem remains unresolved after 48 hours of a complaint. Additionally, contractors may pay fines ranging from ₹1,200 to ₹1,400 per person for labour shortage.

Poles to be installed

Zone 6 (Ward Committee) Chairman R. Saritha said the Corporation stopped installing street lights a few weeks ago owing to rain and a work order was issued and contracts were finalised recently for the installation of poles in areas where roads were repaired recently in Wards 64 and 65.

A 60-year-old resident near Saidapet says unknown persons would break the street lights in the interior streets. This was a hassle for motorists. “Even the Public Distribution System outlets would close by 4 p.m. fearing disturbance from anti-social elements. The problem eased in the past few months as the authorities act on complaints,” he adds.

“Only 1.25% of the total 3.12 lakh street lights in Chennai are in a non-illuminating condition. The fittings of nearly 8,500 posts are being replaced under the Nirbhaya Scheme,” says a Corporation engineer. The Nirbhaya Scheme is aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women.

Of the complaints received every day through the public grievance redress system, a minimum of six to 10 are redressed. Sufficient stocks of poles have been procured, and work on installing them in the identified dark spots will begin soon, he says.

New lights being fixed

The Greater Chennai Corporation is the first in the State to refurbish bulbs in the country as it has been 10 years since the LED lights were installed. In 2013, the sodium lamps in many areas were replaced with LED lights. The civic body began fixing the new lights in July this year. So far, roughly 4,000 bulbs have been replaced.

Further, the engineer adds, the lumination depends on the road width — 40-50 watts for roads that are six metres wide, 90-120 watts for roads with a width of eight metres to 10 metres; and 150-165 watts for more than 10-metre-wide roads.

Height lowered

According to reports, the Corporation lowered the height of the street lights from 8 metres to 5 metres for better lighting, tree protection and increased greenery on 471 bus routes and 35,000 streets. The decision followed a demand by DMK councillor T.V. Shemmozhi at a meeting of the Corporation’s Town Planning Committee. Street lights were converted to 90W from 110W because of the decrease in height, resulting in power savings, according to an official.

