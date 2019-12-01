After tests, Aavin says milk is safe

Aavin has clarified that its milk samples were safe for consumption and that any aflatoxin M1 content found in it was well within the specified limits.

The milk major picked samples of all varieties of milk from its 25 dairies and sent the samples to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)-accredited laboratories. The tests showed that the level of aflatoxin M1 in Aavin’s milk was less than 0.5 mg, explained Aavin Managing Director C. Kamaraj. Meanwhile, Aavin is also getting 17 milkoscanners that will test the milk from their 354 bulk coolers for aflatoxin M1, fat content and a host of other criteria.

Each scanner will cost ₹85 lakh. The equipment is being funded by the Central government.

The milk major procures around 33 lakh litres of milk a day.

Since aflatoxin is caused due to fungus in cattle feed, farmers have been advised to provide green fodder to cattle. “We have conducted a couple of seminars for farmers and our extension officials,” he added.

In a recent nationwide study, the FSSAI had found aflatoxin M1 content in processed milk samples collected in the State. It had collected 6,432 samples.