After rains, contaminated water and food making children sick in Chennai

December 12, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

Days after flood water receded in Chennai, children are turning up at paediatric centres with abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea. The cause, according to paediatricians, is mainly post-cyclone water and food contamination.

In the last few days, a number of paediatric centres as well as private practitioners are treating children with these symptoms. Janani Sankar, director of Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, said, “Post-cyclone, there is a spurt in the number of children coming with complaints of abdominal pain, vomiting and loose stools. We are seeing nearly 80 to 100 children per day with these symptoms in the last three to four days. This is mainly due to contaminated water. People should avoid eating out for at least the next two weeks and boil water, including packaged drinking water, for drinking purposes.”

Rema Chandramohan, director, Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, said children were reporting to the hospital with such symptoms, but it was mostly mild. “There is a small increase in the number of children with vomiting and diarrhoea. But none of them are experiencing dehydration. While drinking boiled water and eating fresh home cooked food is mandatory, handwashing is equally important,” she said.

J.K. Reddy, senior consultant, Paediatrics, Apollo Children’s Hospital, has also started to see children with symptoms of vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhoea. “Initially, this is due to food and water contamination. Consuming stored food (frozen food) or uncooked food could cause such symptoms. Later, cases of typhoid may also arise. So, it is very important for children to eat boiled and cooked food and drink warm water. The symptoms may persist for three to five days. As of now, whole families are being affected primarily due to contaminated water,” he said.

Dr. Reddy added that after a few days, air-borne infections such as flu may flare up, and later, fungal infections through contact with fungal growth on wet shoes or clothes or on walls may arise. “Some children may experience itching from contact with fungal growth on wet shoes. Children who are allergic or known wheezers should be protected. It is important for schools to keep their surroundings dry, while proper ventilation in both homes and schools are a must,” he said.

If not previously vaccinated, children should be vaccinated against typhoid and hepatitis that spread through water, and influenza that spreads through air, he emphasised.

Dr. Janani Sankar said that caution should be taken against vector-borne diseases too. Dr. Reddy added that children have returned to school after a week, and schools should ensure that they do not push the syllabus in view of the upcoming examinations as children could find it difficult to cope with the pressure. “This could also cause headache and stomach aches in children. It is important to plan well,” he said.