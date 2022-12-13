After rains cause flooding in Parandur, residents once again raise concerns over second airport

December 13, 2022 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - CHENNAI

Officials have said a technical committee will look into all concerns and carry out a study to preserve existing water bodies as much as possible; farmers have said a large facility in the area will worsen the flooding issues

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Parandur Lake. The new greenfield airport is proposed in Parandur village in Kancheepuram district near Chennai | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

After rains from Cyclone Mandous hit many parts of northern Tamil Nadu, several parts of Parandur and its neighbouring villages, where Chennai’s second airport has been planned, have suffered from flooding. Now, residents have raised this issue to once again reiterate their concerns that the Parandur site, with several water bodies, will not suitable for the second airport and that it could cause a host of environmental issues.

Earlier, officials of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) said they were seized of the issue, and a high-level technical committee would look into all existing concerns and carry out a detailed study. They are mulling ways to deepen and preserve the existing water bodies as much as possible. The committee will also look at options to see if there can be technologically-improved mechanisms for storage of water. Experts from IIT Madras, Anna University and the government’s Water Resources Department will be on board the committee to recommend ways to implement the project with minimal impact to the ecology, officials said.

L. Ilango, a farmer in Ekanapuram said: “If they are going to build a huge facility in such an area, the flooding will get much worse and will also extend to other villages.”

Support our reporting.
Balaji J., a farmer from Nagapattu said, the flooding was not new, and almost every year when there is a good monsoon, the fields get flooded from incessant rains. “This year I have also incurred a heavy loss as four acres of my land, where I sowed paddy, have been flooded. What will happen if they build runways in these areas?” he asked.

Since Kancheepuram district received 35% surplus rainfall, the villages suffered from flooding this time, an official of the State government said.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu promised that these factors would be looked into while doing the feasibility study. “A thorough hydraulics study will be done and that is why we are roping in consultants,” he added.

