After phase 1 of campus hiring, 848 IIT-M students get placed

The first phase of campus placements at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras concluded with 848 students getting placed. Last year too, during the same period, as many as 844 offers had been made.

As many as 167 pre-placement offers (PPOs) were made, taking the total number of offers to 998.

If the students of 2018-19 who had re-registered are taken into account, the count goes up to 1,016 offers, said institute officials.

As many as 17 companies made 34 international offers and a total of 184 companies participated in the placement process. Around 22% of the 1,298 students who registered for placement were women.

The second phase of placements will begin in mid-January.

A total of 17 international offers came from Micron Technologies for their Singapore office. Other international recruiters include ANZ, Cohesity, Deskera, Ebara Corporation, MediaTek, Salesforce, Threesides and Uber.

According to Manu Santhanam and C.S. Shankar Ram, advisors (placement), nearly half the offers came from core engineering and research and development (43%), followed by analytics, finance and consulting, which came in at 31%. Offers in the information technology space stood at 23% whereas FMCG sector had one offer. There were two offers from the education sector.

The officials said they were optimistic about the next phase.