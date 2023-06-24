After nearly two months, results of MRB’s Tamil test are out

June 24, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

Almost two months after the examination for 1,021 posts of assistant surgeons was conducted, the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) on Friday released only the results of the Tamil Eligibility Test, which ran into controversy due to questions on Tamil literature. Experts scrutinised 996 online objections in 57 questions that were submitted by 357 candidates and took into consideration only proof from standard text books.

MRB had conducted the examination for the posts of assistant surgeons on April 25. For the first time, doctors appearing for the exam took an hour-long Tamil Eligibility Test (Class X level) and required a minimum qualifying score of 40%. MRB had stated that though the score would not be taken into account for ranking, only those who secured 40% were eligible for evaluation of the subject paper on medical sciences.

Soon after the exam, several doctors expressed shock as the majority of the questions asked in the Tamil test were from Tamil literature.

In a notification issued on Friday, MRB said that a total of 16,093 candidates attended the Tamil Eligibility Test. The board released the tentative key answers on May 10 and objections or representations regarding the published answer key were received from candidates till May 13.

A total of 996 online objections in 57 questions were submitted by 357 candidates that were taken up for scrutiny by experts. Candidates who submitted proof from standard text books alone were considered, while guides, correspondence course materials and non-standard reference books were not entertained. The subject expert’s opinion was final, and further representations on the key would not be entertained, the board said.

One of the doctors, who appeared for the exam, said that his score in the Tamil test — the one calculated after the answer key was released and now official results — has not improved despite objections raised in 57 questions. For some, there was a difference in the marks.

Another doctor pointed out the normalised score mentioned in the results were confusing for candidates who obtained borderline scores.

“The result of the Tamil test is being released after two months. We were expecting the final results including that of the subject paper. This delay is becoming a cause for concern for many of us. The purpose of holding a computer-based test is quick evaluation but the results are only getting delayed further. This is worrying,” a doctor said.

