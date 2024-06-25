After nearly four months, Chennai begins to receive water from Veeranam tank

Water supply to some of the core areas in Chennai is set to improve as the city has started receiving additional quantum of water from Veeranam tank, Cuddalore district.

With the Veeranam tank reaching its full storage capacity of 1,465 million cubic feet, Chennai Metrowater has now resumed water withdrawal of a maximum of 180 million litres a day (mld) from the tank for the city’s requirements.

After nearly four months, Chennai would get water supply from the tank. In February this year, water drawal had to be suspended as the tank went nearly dry.

The supply dipped to 70 mld since February 25 and water supply from Veeranam was managed with other sources like borewells and Neyveli mines. The tank has now reached its full capacity with the water released from Mettur dam.

The water obtained through nearly 230-km-long pipeline would be distributed to zones, including zone-8 (Anna Nagar), zone-9 ( Teynampet), zone-10 (Kodambakkam), zone -11 ( Valasaravakkam), zone-12 (Alandur) and zone-13 (Adyar).

It may be recalled that the gap in water supply from Veeranam was offset by other city sources like Chembarambakkam and 150-mld desalination plant at Nemmeli.

With Veeranam tank augmenting the city water supply, households in tail end areas too would get an improved supply with better pressure. Metrowater started steadily increasing water drawal from Veeranam since last week.

At present, Chennai is being provided about 1,060 mld of water through pipelines and tankers, said a press release.

