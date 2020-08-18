After multiple complications, pregnant woman recovers from COVID-19

She was under treatment for 16 days

A 24-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 in her fifth month of pregnancy and became critically ill, recovered after undergoing treatment at MIOT International.

According to a press release, the software professional was initially advised home isolation but was rushed to a nearby hospital as her condition deteriorated. Her family shifted her to MIOT International on July 19. She was admitted to the intensive care unit in the isolated respiratory block and given high flow oxygen.

Critical care specialists decided to start her on remdesivir, while gynaecologists monitored the foetus. However, her condition worsened and she had to be put on a ventilator. On day four, she started to show improvement and gradually began to breathe half on her own and half on the ventilator.

She was discharged from the hospital on August 4, after 16 days of treatment, the release said.