After much delay, work to build a channel to convey flood water from Narayanapuram lake to Pallikaranai marsh begins

After much delay, the Water Resources Department has started work to build a channel linking water from Narayanapuram lake and Pallikaranai marshland through the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road.

The department had proposed various works to restore waterbodies and channels that were affected during the Northeast monsoon last year. However, a project to construct a channel to carry surplus water from Narayanapuram lake to the marshland for a length of 900 metre suffered a delay owing to a wait for nod from State Highways department.

The channel, which would have a capacity to carry about 1,200 cubic feet per second of water, is expected to mitigate floods in neighbouring areas and conserve resources.

Officials of the WRD said once completed, the ₹44-crore project would reduce inundation in places like Sunambu Kolathur. However, only a portion of the work is likely to be completed before the onset of Northeast monsoon this year.

However, other works like putting in place a regulator in Narayanapuram and proposals to bridge missing gaps between waterbodies in Moovarasanpattu and Keelkattalai would help alleviate waterlogging.

Residents noted that other works like additional cut and cover channel to convey surplus water from Sembakkam lake to Nanmangalam lake must be accelerated. Moreover, the work to build a channel to connect floodwater from Pachamalai hills near Tambaram to Sembakkam lake through GST Road and various areas like Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has been halted.

V.Subramani, founder, Sabari Green Foundation, an organisation mobilising people for conservation of waterbodies, said some measures that have been implemented after the last monsoon may help reduce floods. However, desilting the Narayanapuram lake, which is the last of the chain of 16 waterbodies that drain into the marsh, is essential. Long-term proposals and better coordination between government agencies are necessary to rejuvenate lakes and conserve resources.