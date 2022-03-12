After months of COVID-19 duty, contract doctors appeal for job security

Their contract period is coming to an end on March 31

Nearly 1,500-odd doctors, who were recruited on contract, are worried about their contract period coming to an end on March 31. After working COVID-19 management and a host of public health jobs for almost two years, they have appealed to the State government to consider their demands for job security and regularisation of services by conducting a special recruitment examination immediately.

When COVID-19 cases spiked in 2020, a number of doctors were recruited on contract through an outsourcing agency and the Collectors. They were involved in COVID-19 work for six to eight months from May-June 2020 during the first wave. Thereafter they were taken into health and wellness centres/mini-clinics during the end of February 2021 through the District Health Societies for a salary of ₹60,000 a month, a section of doctors said.

In two months, they were diverted to COVID-19 duty as cases started to soar in the second wave. “Many like me worked in a mini-clinic only for two months after which we were diverted for COVID-19 duty during the second wave. We were posted in COVID-19 Intensive Care Units in medical colleges, where we even worked for 12 hours, and deployed in red zones such as Chennai and Coimbatore,” said one of the doctors.

As cases dwindled, some of them were deputed to Primary Health Centres. A section of doctors said they worked in COVID-19 Care Centres, home triage, contact-tracing, swab collection, vaccination, fever camps, dengue control, mobile teams and many more. During the third wave, they worked at the block-level COVID-19 Care Centres.

In the meantime, the Health Department announced the closure of the mini-clinics saying their performance did not reach a substantial level. With the clinics ceasing to exist on December 31, 2021, the Department extended the contract period of these medical officers by three months following representations.

“The government should consider our demands on humanitarian grounds,” another doctor said. In fact, they have not received their salary for the last two months.

The doctors pointed out that in the DMK’s manifesto for the Assembly election, the Chief Minister had promised to regularise the services of doctors and nurses who were working on contract. They also said that in 2006, the government had brought contract medical officers working at government institutions under regular time-scale pay and conducted a special qualifying exam.

They said the government could consider taking them under Rule 10 (a) (i) of the Tamil Nadu State and Subordinate Services Rule.

“Mini-clinics came to an end on December 31, 2021. The extension for the doctors was given based on a government demi official letter. Regular appointment of doctors to the government is only through the Medical Services Recruitment Board. Other policy decisions should be taken at the government level,” an official said.