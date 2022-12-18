After ghee, Aavin increases price of butter, half-kg pack now dearer by ₹10 

December 18, 2022 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

A day after increasing the price of ghee, Aavin raised the price of unsalted cooking butter by ₹10 per half kilogram packet on Saturday. The price of 500 grams of Aavin butter is now ₹260.

Homemakers, who constitute a large portion of Aavin’s customer base, said they would have to reduce usage of butter while making chapatis and rotis. “We don’t buy ghee, but make it at home from butter. We use it for the children. Though ten rupees may not seem very big but when you see it from the point of a household budget, and with the price of every other item going up, it is definitely a big hike,” said Sahana Kannan, a consumer.

Official sources in Aavin, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, said around 15 litres of milk was needed to make 500 grams of butter and 750 grams of skimmed milk powder. Though procurement price has gone up by ₹3 per litre, it has not been passed on to consumers in its entirety. Aavin sells around 150 tonnes of butter a month and it costs them ₹245 to manufacture 500 grams of butter. “With the remaining ₹15, we have to manage transport, cold chain, packing and dealer margins. We end up making a loss of ₹5-10 per half kilo at this rate,” an official said.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said the government need not have cut the prices of milk in the first place. This has led to the hike in prices of ghee and butter. “Aavin is compensating for the reduction through such increases.”